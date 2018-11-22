No cause for alarm, status quo remains – Osanebi

Deputy Speaker, Delta State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon Friday Ossai Osanebi has assured his constituents and teeming supporters to remain calm, and that he’s not ruffled following the Appeal court pronouncement in Benin, Edo State today.

Osanebi, speaking to news men in his official lodge in Okpanam road, Asaba, said that he awaits the appeal court judgment of the case between him and Emeka Ozegbe, noting that the court in Benin City, only corrected a process, and there’s no reason for tension as he patiently awaits the judgment of higher courts in the case that was earlier decided in Kwale this year.

Responding to news men, Osanebi said: (Laughs), “I am still the privileged representative of Ndokwa East and Deputy Speaker, of the state house of Assembly”.

“ The court only corrected a process today. Emeka had challenged the competence of the state high court in Kwale, in granting a stay of execution filled by our legal team. So the court in Benin only said, no, ‘we are to grant the application’. That’s all ! So there’s is no cause for alarm”.

Osanebi, revealed that until, the apex court in the land decides otherwise, that he still remains the authentic representative of his people in the state house of assembly.

The Delta State High Court sitting in kwale, Ndokwa West, May 10th, 2018, had granted an appeal filed for a stay of execution by the Deputy Speaker, Delta State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Friday Ossai Osanebi over its judgment on the 2015 House of Assembly election in the local government, in suit No. HCK/78/2017 between Mr. Ozegbe Lawrence v Hon. Friday Osanebi and two others.

But the Appeal court in Benin today, set aside the position of the lower court in Kwale as regards the motion of stay of execution, saying its their duty to grant such an application and not the lower court in Kwale.

Moreover, the appeal court in Benin had since received the application to appeal the judgment of the lower court in Kwale, filed by the Deputy Speaker.

Osanebi charged his supporters not to be distracted but focused, noting that very soon, the court of appeal will make its position known on the earlier judgement in Kwale.

As at the time of this report, the Deputy Speaker was busy attending to official files in his official lodge.