Nnamdi Azikiwe University honours Imo REC

The INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner in Imo state, Prof. Emeka Ezeonu has been honoured as a Noble Ambassador of Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka.

The honour was in recognition of his excellent track record in public service, which has become a source of inspiration to most staff, students and Alumni of the university.

The honour was bestowed on Prof. Ezeonu when he led a delegation of the National Executive Council of Nnamdi Azikiwe University Alumni Association, in his double capacity as the association’s National President to pay a courtesy call on the Vice-Chancellor of the institution, Prof Joseph Ahaneku.

Presenting the insignia of honour to the Alumni President, Prof Ezeonu, the Vice-Chancellor of the University, Prof. Joseph Ahaneku described the recipient as “the number-one ambassador of the institution who has become a beacon of hope and an excellent role model to millions of other products of the university”.

The Vice-Chancellor promised to continue work on the proposed Alumni Resource Centre which was stopped for some year’s now, because the association lacked a centralized and focused leadership in the past.

He advised all other fragments or groups that comprises of EX-students of the university to immediately align with the central body, led by Prof. Emeka Ezeonu, “if such groups wish to elicit the support or presence of the university authorities in whatever they do”.

The Vice-Chancellor directed that henceforth, the National Executive Council of Nnmadi Azikiwe University should be invited to participate in all events that is anchored by the university, while promising that the management would also participate in all activities of Alumni, if invited.

Speaking on behalf of the National Executive Council NEC, of Nnmadi Azikiwe University Alumni Association, Prof. Emeka Ezeonu said the essence of the visit was to open a new vista of partnership and co-operation between the Alumni association and the University management.

Prof. Ezeonu expressed satisfaction over the level of infrastructural development going on in the university, stressing that “it is always a thing of Joy anytime I come back to this university to behold a new project”.

He explained that the university which was established in 1992 is now being graded with first generation universities like UNN Nsukka, University of Ibadan, O.A.U Ile-Ife, and others.

This he said had led to the election of the Vice-Chancellor Prof. Ahaneku as the Chairman of Committee of vice chancellors of all the Universities in Nigeria, as well as his appointment as a member of the NYSC board. A fit he described as well deserved.

In his response, a member of the university Governing Council, Prof. Emma Okoye said the visit marked the beginning of a new dawn in the relationship between the university and her Alumni organization and expressed the belief that with the renewed partnership, “members of the association would start bringing back their talents and resources for the development of the university that made them what they are.

Other management staff of the university who were present at the meeting included Prof. Stan Udedi (Dean Students Affairs), Dr Emma Ojukwu (University PRO) and Dr. Kingsley Ubaoji (Alumni Liaison Officer).