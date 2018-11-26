NLNG Train7 devt took too long coming —MD

By Egufe Yafugborhi

MANAGING Director of the Nigerian Liquefied Natural Gas, NLNG, Bonny, Rivers state, Tony Atah has said delayed development of Train7 of the company stifled the nation’s rating among global gas producers.

He however expressed optimism that Nigeria would soon fast track its catch-up with bigger global leaders in the gas industry as the Train7 development gears up with stakeholders deepening collective bargaining at maximising the Nigerian content in the anticipated huge project.

Following two enclosed workshops in Bonny and Abuja, the 3rd leg in Port Harcourt convened a broad based participation where several Nigerian companies and organisations eyeing opportunities in the NLNG Train 7 interacted with two bidding consortia, B7JV and SCBJV, one of which will be approved as lead project executor.

Atah told participants that, “Nigeria today is now being measured more as a gas nation than oil. We have oil that can last for a projected 50 years, buy we have Gas that can last for the next100 years.

“Nigerian LNG, incorporated 1989, was between 1999 and 2007 rated the fastest growing in the world when it moved from Train 1 to Train 6, and no progress made on Train 7 since then”

He said with Train 7 coming on the back of NLNG having successfully refunded all takeoff loans borrowed without delay, Train 7 would represent a foundation for the next level, expected to leap the NLNG from current 22MTPA to 30MTPA with the potential of significantly enhancing Nigerian content.

Executive Secretary, Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board, Simbi Wabote, and representatives of the two competing lead consortia, those of Customs, PETAN and other key stakeholders shed light on the Nigerian content opportunities in the coming NLNG Train 7 under ease of doing business including waivers in procurements.

