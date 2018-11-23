NLC to govs: Cut down on excesses to pay new minimum wage

By Demola Akinyemi

Ilorin—The leadership of Nigerian Labour Congress, NLC, has told governors to cut down on their excesses and unnecessary political appointments to be able to pay civil servants N30,000 new minimum wage.

A deputy president of NLC, Mr. Peter Adeyemi, said this in an interview with journalists in Ilorin, noting that the governors are being wicked by insisting that they could not pay the workers N30,000.

Adeyemi, who is also the General Secretary of Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions, NASU, spoke at the regular trade group meeting of research trade group held at the Michael Imoudu National Institute for Labour Studies, MINILS, yesterday.

He also issued 21 days ultimatum to the management of MINILS to settle the eight points demand of the workers as listed by the branch chairman, Mrs R.O. Adebayo, which include unpaid staff claims, inconclusive 2018 promotion exercise and seizures of 2017 promotion letters of some members among others or incur the wrath of the union.

Adeyemi said by the new 30,000 minimum wage, governors must under-stand that an estimate of N1,000 per day for a family of six in 30 is still ridiculous and unrealisable, hence they must pay the new minimum wage.

His words: “We think the governors are trying to play to the gallery. Nigerian workers must not compromise their rights; they should use their PVC wisely to vote these governors and their party out of office because they are insensitive and do not have the feelings of human being.”