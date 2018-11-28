NLC president slams FG’s role on new minimum wage

By Emem Idio

YENAGOA—THE National President of the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, Ayuba Wabba has berated the Federal Government role in the new minimum wage issue, saying the government is playing double standard.

Wabba, who was speaking during the 2018 Joint National Public Service Negotiating Council, JNPSNC, meeting in Yenagoa, Tuesday, commended the private sectors for supporting labour on improving the workers’ wellbeing.

He said: “The private sector has actually displaced the public sector in industrial relations and collective bargaining. Our experiences during the negotiations for the new minimum wage showed that the employers in the private sectors are more forthcoming and forthright on moving the negotiation to a mutually acceptable figure, while the government continues to live in denial and even stopped the conclusion of the negotiation.

“Private employers remain willing to sustain industrial relation harmony by supporting positions that will ensure that workers get an appreciable wage increase, while government continues to politicise our agreement, devoid of genuine interest,” the labour leader further stated.

Waba lamented that a situation where state governments were still owing salaries, pension, and arrears of civil servants despite several interventions in form of bail-out funds, Paris Club refunds, and other budgetary supports as unfortunate.