NIMASA moves to enforce on sulphur emission from vessels

By Godwin Oritse

IN line with the International Maritime Organization, IMO, convention to reduce emission from vessels, the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, NIMASA, had said

it will commence the strict enforcement of the IMO regulation which puts a maximum of 0.5% sulphur cap on all fuel used by vessels by the year 2020.

Speaking with newsmen at the just concluded Maritime Week in Dubai, Dr. Dakuku Peterside, Director General of NIMASA, said that part of the requirements adopted at the 73rd meeting of the Marine Environment Protection Committee (MEPC) was to reduce the sulphur content permitted in Ships’ fuel oil globally to 0.5% with effect from 1st January 2020.

According to him “the 2020 fuel challenge is geared towards energy efficiency, environmental pollution control, health as well as core regulatory enforcement issues. As a maritime nation, we cannot afford not to comply with the IMO standard which will also do a lot in mitigating global warming and other related environmental issues”.

He also said that the IMO ban which relates to fuel intended for combustion, propulsion and operation purposes on board ships, will enter into force on March 1st 2020, adding that all member states are expected to comply with the stated standards by this date.

Peterside stated that it was in the best interest of Africa to ensure compliance considering the fact that majority of the countries on the continent do not have the technology to mitigate harmful effects of high sulphur fuel on the environment, ocean life and human life

He enumerated some of the steps the agency plans to take to manage the transition and ensure compliance adding that NIMASA will embark on massive enlightenment, stakeholders’ engagement and collaboration with fuel refiners and suppliers.

He also said that the Agency would have a schedule for Pre- enforcement information before the commencement of the proper enforcement.

Peterside explained that ship owners , classification societies, NGOs, fuel storage facilities, and other stakeholders will all play a part in determining modalities of ensuring compliance .

According to him, “It is worthy of note that the IMO has been working to reduce harmful effects of shipping on environment since 1960. The Annex VI to the International Convention for the Prevention of pollution from ships (MARPOL) was adopted in 1997 to address air pollution from shipping.

“The regulation 14.1.3 of Annex VI of the Convention seeks to control airborne emissions of compounds such as sulphur oxides, nitrogen oxides and other ozone depleting substances arising from shipping activities in order to mitigate its effects on health and the environment.”