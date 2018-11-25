Nigeria’s Young emerges kick-boxing world champion

By Henry Ojelu

A Nigerian kick-boxer, Lovethpatra Young has emerged the new world champion after defeating Cynthia Arceo in a fight in California, USA.

Young defeated Arceo by a technical submission knockout in the straw weight category to become the first female African to win a mixed martial arts World Championship title. Lovethpatra had in June fought Arceo for the title, with the fight ending in a draw

Young, who is also a police DSP started kickboxing and boxing in 2005 in Rivers State Port Harcourt. In 2007, she won the Kick-boxing World Championship title in Kharsruhe Germany, by so becoming the first female in Africa to win the title.

Speaking with Vanguard, an excited Young described her conquest as one of the greatest moments in her career.

“I am very excited that I finally won this fight. I am grateful to God and my trainers here in the USA. This is one of the greatest moments in my fighting career,” she said.

She also appealed to the Nigerian government to support its citizens who are doing the nation proud.

“It is not easy surviving here. My appeal is for the Nigerian government to support athletes like me who are doing the nation proud. We are not asking for much. Just support from our government,” she stated.