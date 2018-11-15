Nigeria’s economy needs academia input — Danbatta

By Juliet Umeh

LAGOS—THE Executive Vice Chairman, Nigerian Communications Commission, NCC, Prof Umar Danbatta, yesterday, said the lack of input from the academia has badly affected the economy of the nation.

He said there must be alignment between different stakeholders such as the academia, and others in Nigeria to ensure no aspect of the development is lagging.

Danbatta said this at a roundtable with academia, industrialists and other stakeholders in Lagos.

His words: “As we all know, regulation slows down innovation. Thus, in the fast-evolving technology ecosystem, the need for regulators to raise their game to conform to existing realities is pertinent.

“This will ensure that maximum benefit in innovation can be harnessed, and the potential risk mitigated on a timely basis.”

Danbatta, who was represented by Prof. Oluwole Familoni, said: “In specific terms, the ideas, inventions and improvements that emanate from the academia are required by industry for improved efficiencies and productivity.

“With these in mind, the regulators as a critical component of any ecosystem aim to ensure all stakeholders are protected and the industry nurtured for maximum benefit to ensure business and society.”

Also speaking, Vice Chancellor, University of Lagos, Prof. Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, said the collaboration is the beginning of great thing that will happen in Nigeria.