Nigerians scramble for Ghanaian “Garri” at Lagos Trade Fair

Some Nigerians were seen on queue scrambling for “Garri” that was Made in Ghana at the ongoing Lagos International Trade Fair.

Newsmen report that the product, which was neatly packaged in 125 grammes sachet and labeled “Crispy Gari Mix’’, was on display at the Ghana stand at the Fair.

The product was mixed with groundnut and sugar and was being sold for N170 per 125g at the Ghana stand.

NAN reports that many Nigerians were seen waiting patiently for their turns to buy and taste the Garri packed in attractive blue and white sachets.

The Commodity Manager, Mr Ernest Boateng, said he was highly impressed with the sale within two days of showcasing the product in Nigeria.

“I am surprised at the high patronage between yesterday and today, amongst other product we brought for sale, this one sells more,’’ he said.

Mr Oshodi Tunde, one of the buyers who was seen eating the product directly from the pack, advised Nigerians to copy the innovative idea.

“ Nigerians should make use of this idea by packaging Garri with sugar and groundnut for sale too.

“We should stop looking for white collar jobs and try to do something meaningful with our country’s resources,’’ he said.

NAN