Nigerian traders confirm reopening of shops by Ghanaian authorities

By Victoria Ojeme

THE President, Nigeria Union of Traders Association Ghana, NUTAG, Mr Chukwuemeka Nnaji, has confirmed the reopening of hundreds of Nigerians’ shops shut in Ghana after three months.

Speaking to Vanguard on telephone from Kumasi, Nnaji said the Ghanaian authorities had reopened all the shops as at yesterday.

He said reopening of the locked shops followed the intervention of the Federal Government.

The Federal Government had on November 2, summoned the Ghana High Commissioner to Nigeria, Rashid Bawa, to explain how the government of Ghana was handling the situation.

The Foreign Affairs Minister, Geoffrey Onyema, expressed the government’s displeasure at what he described as unfavourable report emanating on the issue.

Nnaji said yesterday: “I can confirm to you that our shops have been reopened by the Ghanaian authorities.”

Vanguard reports that hundreds of shops run by Nigerians were reportedly shut, following an impasse with the Ghana Union of Traders Association, GUTA.

The closure was in line with the authorities mulling a legislation compelling foreigners to have one million dollars (R14.3 million) as minimum foreign investment capital to do business in Ghana.

Nnaji said that checks conducted in the affected areas revealed that GUTA Executives had opened the locked shops in Suame Magazine Industrial enclave for foreign (Nigerian) traders.

He said those not yet reopened were still locked because the owners were not present at their shops at the time of the reopening of the shops.

Nnaji said that Nigerian traders have started with their businesses peacefully without harassment in Ghana.