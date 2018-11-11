Nigeria vs South Africa: Baxter under intense pressure

As the days draw nearer in the potentially explosive South Africa versus Nigeria Africa Cup of Nations qualifying fixture, Stuart Baxter, the coach of South Africa is under intense pressure. He will be sacked if the South Africans fail to qualify for the final tournament.

Failure to beat Nigeria on Saturday may trigger a chain of reaction that may deny South Africa qualification despite their lead after the Matchday 3 before Nigeria leapt from third position to the top.

A win or draw by Nigeria will earn the Super Eagles a ticket, even with a match to spare.

But that result may not favour South Africa which currently have eight points. A possible away win by Libya over eliminated Seychelles will take the North Africans to seven points, just one behind South Africa.