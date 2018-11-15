Nigeria to save N3.8trn through science policy – Onu

… says FG’ll establish National Science Museum

By Emmanuel Elebeke

Nigeria is to save N3.8 trillion through the National Strategy for Competitiveness in Raw Materials and Products Development.

The Minister of Science and Technology, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu made this known on Thursday, while delivering a lecture to course participants of Course 27 at the National Defence College in Abuja.

The lecture with the theme “Science, Technology and Youth Development” drew thunderous applause from the participants and the audience.

Dr. Onu further said that additional 4.4 million jobs would be created through the strategy which he described as unique and revolutionary.

Key stakeholders that will ensure effective implementation of strategy, according to Dr. Onu, included Research and Development Acedemic Institutions, Entrepreneur/Industries/businesses and Government/Development partners.

“If successfully implemented, Made-in-Nigeria goods and services would attract patronage and subsequently enhance Nigeria’s competitiveness ranking”, Dr. Onu added.

According to the Minister. “This will result in an irreversible industrial revolution within the short period of five-years of successful implementation”.

Meanwhile, Nigeria is to create centers of knowledge sharing for her youths under the auspices of the National Science and Technology Musuem.

“One method we have adopted is our plan to create Centers of knowledge sharing for our youth and adult population through the National Science and Technology Museum. The museum, which we have already designed but yet to build, is aimed at providing the opportunity for all citizens to touch experience and understand scientific phenomena”. Dr Onu added.

The ministry is poised to improve the quality of education and its positive effect of youth employment.

“The improved curriculum of our tertiary institution arising from the strategic alliance will enhance the employment opportunities of our graduates, thereby drastically reducing graduate unemployment”. He added.

Dr. Onu also stressed the importance of the youthful population in the formulation and implementation of policy in the ministry,

“We are working hard to popularize science and help make it interesting to our young ones. This we will continue to do, as we work to build a sustainable economy”.

The minister highlighted youth empowerment programmes aimed at securing a sustainable future, to include: Renewable Energy Technology Programme for Youth corp members, Leather Technology Programme organised by the Nigerian Institute of Leather Science and Technology which is involved in the production of military boots and Technology Management Programme by the National Centre for Technology Management.