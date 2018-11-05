Nigeria to attract new investors as Africa Oil Week opens in South Africa

…Kachikwu, Wale Tinubu, others to make presentations

By Udeme Akpan

Nigeria is set to attract new investors into its oil and gas industry as the Africa Oil Week, AOW, opens in Cape Town, South Africa today.

The programme of the event obtained by Vanguard indicated that the nation’s investment opportunities will be examined by the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Dr. Emmanuel Ibe Kachukwu.

It indicated that the Group Chief Executive Officer, Oando Group, Mr. Wale Tinubu, former President Olusegun Obasanjo and others have also been scheduled to make presentations at the event.

According to the organisers, this year’s AOW, the continent’s leading oil and gas gathering brings over a thousand key industry players annually.

The organisers of the event said among other things: “In the past 25 years, AOW has provided a platform for Government officials, national and international oil companies, independents, investors, corporate players and financers, to share their strategies for growth, better national participation in the oil and gas sector and engage in high level discussions on the future of the continent’s oil and gas industry, focusing on current challenges and trends and proffering solutions that will provide a positive and lasting impact for all.

“The conference which kicks off today with the theme ‘The Leading Business Intelligence and Transaction Platform for Africa’s Oil and Gas Sector’, will play host to 16 ministers from across the continent, delegates from over 70 countries, 1,300 international CEOs and senior decision makers.”