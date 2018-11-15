Nigeria maintenance, reliability confab holds today

By Henry Ojelu

lagos—The Maintenance Institute of Africa will today begin its 2nd Nigeria Maintenance and Reliability Conference in Lagos.

Speakers at the conference include Managing Director, 11 Plc (formerly Mobil Oil Nigeria), Tunji Oyebanji; General Manager, Amote Belgium, Rudi Frederix; Maintenance Manager, NNPC, Warri Refining and Petrochemical Company, Joel Mukolos and Operations Manager, Assured Reliability, Ghana, Nlaliban Wujangi.

Founder of Maintenance Institute of Africa, Jonathan David in a statement said that the conference is specifically meant for industrial professionals such as mechanical, electrical and maintenance engineers.

Jonathan noted that the content of the conference is crafted to empower engineering professionals with new skills.