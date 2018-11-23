Nigeria High Commission London dismiss over 50 staff

Over 50 Staff of the Nigerian High Commison London were dismissed and asked to accept a letter dated 22nd of November, 2018, Meanwhile, the Commission claims the dismissal took effect from 1st of January 2018.

The staff of the commission have been working all year (2018) with months of no pay. The letter of termination came due to continual outcry from staff members of the commission demanding their salary arrears.

In the letter signed by Helen Nzeako on behalf of the Nigerian High Commission UK, the termination of employment is as a result of restructuring of the organization and due to budgetary constraints.

The staff members of the Commission have received this news in dismay and disappointment as most have served the Federal Government of Nigeria meritoriously.

A source alleged that the exercise is a plot by the management to disengage every staff to so as to pave way for them to employ their friends & family members into these positions. The letter of termination or disengagement instructed staff to reapply for the same job if they so wish.

“We want the World to see how we are been ill-treated just because we asked for our salaries. This is so unfair and an injustice to democratic rule”. As quoted by a displaced staff of the commission.

“Within the next days, if nothing semblance of transparency as to how the Mission intends to carry out this process is put before us, then we have no other option but to grant a press interview to the BBC and other Nigerian media stations whom are requesting to get further details from us”. There are laws guiding employment process in the United Kingdom and the Mission cannot hide behind immunity to take away people’s right. We are going to fight it back as we are not afraid to seek justice as we believe in justice, equity and fairplay for all.

However the aggrieved staff are calling on President Muhammadu Buhari, the Federal Government of Nigeria to look into the matter.