Nigeria for maiden West Africa Triathlon Championship

Three athletes will represent Nigeria at the maiden edition of the West Africa Triathlon championship, which will take place in Accra, Ghana from tomorrow.

The athletes – Perelate Gbagi, Williams Gbekemiye and Joy Tonjor – were in camp for two weeks and are expected to do the country proud at the championship, which will bring together the best triathletes from the subregion.

The Championship will be a sprint race – 750m swim, 20k bike and five kilometre run for women and men. Also, there will be an ITU Community Course for the officials of the race.

The host, who are organizing the Championship in conjunction with the Africa Triathlon Union (ATU) will provide accommodation and feeding for four athletes throughout the duration of the event.

Technical Director of the Nigeria Triathlon Union (NTU), Yinka Badare, who will lead the delegation, stated that the athletes are ready to the country proud.

He noted that the event would be used to prepare the athletes for the Africa/Pan-Arab Duathlon Championship, which will come up in Luxor, Egypt from November 14-27.

“We are ready for the championship in Accra and with the training the athletes have undergone in the past few weeks will help them do well in Accra,” badare added.