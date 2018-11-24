Nigeria fashion show reality series – The unveiling

20 young designers will be presented to the public in the unveiling event of the Nigeria Fashion Show reality tv series scheduled for Transcorp Hilton Hotel on Sunday 25th November 2018

These young and upcoming designers were selected out of over 200 designers from all over Nigeria. They were shortlisted from 3 zonal screenings held 16th, 18th & 20th October in Abuja, Port Harcourt & Lagos respectively

After the unveiling event, these 20 designers will be put in an incubator workshop (a house) for a month from where 10 designers will be eliminated. The final 10 designers will be presented at the grand finale of the Nigeria Fashion Show which will take place in Lagos in June 2019. The best designer at the grand finale will as usual be declared Nigeria’s best designer

The Nigeria Fashion Show is the first and only national fashion event in Nigeria. It is a competition for young and upcoming fashion designers from across Nigeria. It has been the biggest designers contest in Nigeria. Past winners had shot up to the top of the Nigerian fashion industry after winning the NFS.

Prizes had included all expense trips to participate in the international edition of the Nigeria Fashion Show in Paris, Milan, New York, London etc. Past winners and participants include Zizi Cardow, Deola Sagoe, Mudi Africa, Frank Oshodi, Modela Couture, Nobel Afrique, Kese Jabare etc.

The Nigeria Fashion Show over 2 decades reoriented Nigerian designers to looking inward for inspiration by encouraging them to using local fabrics, accessories and designs. It also reoriented Nigerians to patronizing Nigerian designers by wearing locally made clothes hence the permanent theme ‘NFS says dress Nigerian’

To this end, the event makes it compulsory for all participants to use only locally sourced fabrics and accessories for their production line.

Through the NFS, Nigerian designers are encouraged to research into their various ethnic cultural backgrounds and come up with creative, original and innovative designs that have global appeal.

As a result, the Nigeria Fashion Show is usually rich in content because participating designers draws inspiration from over 250 ethnic groups from across Nigeria

According to Lexy Mojo-Eyes, CEO of Legendary Gold Limited, rejuvenating Nigeria Fashion Show as a reality tv show is stepping up the game again for the Nigerian fashion industry. The goal is to discover and create new entrepreneurs in the Nigerian fashion industry.

The Nigeria Fashion Show reality tv series unveiling event is being organized by Legendary Gold Limited in collaboration with Transcorp Hilton Hotel and the Embassy of Germany.

As part of activities leading to the unveiling event, the German Ambassador to Nigeria hosted a cocktail event for the Nigeria Fashion Show on Thursday 22nd November in his residence.

It was hosted as part of the German National Day Partners include Design Essentials, Ethiopian Airlines, Suso Initiative, Atunda Entertainmenet, Ebony Life Tv, Studio 24, AIT, Option A International and Blue Seal Group of Companies.