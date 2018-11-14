Niger Tornadoes FC ready to target top 4 position in 2018/2019 NPFL season, club chairman says

Minna – Niger Tornadoes Football Club of Minna on Wednesday said they were ready to challenge for honours in the 2018/2019 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) season.

Mustapha Gawu, the club’s chairman, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Minna that they were presently working towards finishing among the top four by the end of the season.

He said the club’s owners, the Niger Government, had concluded plans on how to cater for the club’s financial needs and the players were in high spirits.

“The Niger state government has put everything in place to ensure that the club finishes in a comfortable position in the 2018/2019 NPFL season.

“Since it is an abridged league, our target is to be among the top four clubs by the end of the season, especially as our players have been training and are in high spirits,’’ the club chairman said.

Speaking also, Aliko Mustapha, the club’s captain, told NAN that the management was doing everything possible to ensure a smooth season for them.

“We are working towards realising the goal of being among the top four clubs when the season finally ends,’’ he said.

Niger Tornadoes finished sixth in the 2017/2018 NPFL season.

The club has gone on to appoint as its new Technical Adviser, Bernard Ogbe who was unveiled on Oct. 11.

He has also promised to work hard to improve the club’s performance.

The League Management Company (LMC) has proposed Dec. 1 as resumption date for the NPFL, with May 19 as its scheduled final match day.(NAN)