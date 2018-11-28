NiBUCCA commences screening of 10,000 Lagosians

By Gabriel Olawale

LAGOS—Nigerian Business Coalition Against Aids, NiBUCAA has commenced the screening of 10,000 Lagos residents for HIV as part of activities to commemorate the 2018 World AIDS Day.

Speaking in Lagos, Executive Secretary of NiBUCAA, Mr Gbenga Alabi said that around the world, 37 million people are living with HIV, yet a quarter do not know that they have the virus.

“Knowing your HIV status has many advantages, it is an essential entry point to HIV treatment, prevention, cares and support services. In view of this, NiBUCAA with financial support from Total Exploration and Production Nigeria Limited will be offering free HIV testing services to 10,000 Lagosians 26th November between 5th December, 2018.

Testing is taking place at Oshodi market, Dopemu market, Lawanson community, Ojuelegba, Shita, Badagry community among others.

“On the 29th November, students from five secondary schools in Lagos will converge for the flagging off HIV and AIDS awareness campaign, an initiative of Total E&P.”