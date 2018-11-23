NGO hosts colloquium on recycling for sustainable development

By Elizabeth Uwandu

In order to address the issue of waste as a means for sustainable development , employment opportunities, Exotic Green Gold Foundation, also known as Better Environment Better Option, BEBO is set to host colloquium on November 23.

According to Dr Chinyere Ogbonna, National coordinator of the NGO, the event tagged, ” Recycling, a viable option for sustainable environment,” to be held at Open Pavilion, beside Radiance schools, 41 Road FESTAC will feature lectures, exhibitions of recycles products and practical session on recycling and its benefits.

Accountants can effect actions to attain SDGs’goal — ACCA report

“The exhibition done in partnership with Office of the Councilor, representing Ward K Amuwo Odofin LGA, will have several guests from public and private sectors, including Hon. Adewumi Ogunshina, Councilor, Ward K Amuwo Odofin LGA, to educate Nigerians on the health and economic benefits of recycling. ” Dr Ogbonna said.