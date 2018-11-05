NEMA urges Rivers to set up SEMA

…distributes relief items to flood victims

By Davies Iheamnachor

PORT HAR-COURT— National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA, has urged the Rivers State Government to set up its State Emergency Management Agency, SEMA.

It also distributed relief items to flood victims in Internally Displaced Persons, IDPs, camps in Ahoada West Local Government Area of the state.

Speaking, weekend, while distributing relief items to the displaced persons in the area, Mr. Yakubu Suleiman, NEMA’s Head of Operations, Rivers/Bayelsa states Flood Emergency Relief Centre, said the absence of SEMA is affecting the management of disaster in the state.

He said: “In continuation of our material service for the people that were displaced in the 2018 flooding incidents in Rivers and Bayelsa, we are here to distribute materials in Mbiama, Akinima and Akioniso camps, and communities.

“This is our third time of coming here. We were here about three weeks ago to distribute food and other materials.”