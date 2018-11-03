NEMA distributes 5 truckloads of relief items to flood victims in Rivers

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) on Saturday distributed five truckloads of relief materials to flood victims in the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camps in Mbiama, Akinima, Akiniso and Abuoha in Rivers.

Newsmen report that items distributed included bags of rice, beans, garri, salt and detergents as well as children and adult wear, mattresses, blankets, mosquito nets and assorted drugs

Others items distributed were cartons of milo beverage, maggi seasoning, bathing soap, tin tomatoes and milk as well as cans of red oil.

Mr Yakubu Suleiman, the Head of Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) of NEMA in Bayelsa and Rivers distributed the items to the victims in the four IDP camps.

Suleiman said that the relief items would also be extended to the victims accommodated by their friends and relations.

He said that the exercise was the 3rd of the continuous distribution of relief materials to the flood victims in the IDP camp in the state.

He said that the agency had done a rapid post flood assessment to ensure that the victims’ means of livelihood would be restored after the flood

“The Vice President was here to commiserate with the victims.

“He gave the assurance that that shores in the state would be protected, dams built and the rivers dredged so that the communities will be protected.

“We know that the communities’ boreholes and wells have been affected; we assure them that they will be reactivated.

“Those that lost their farm lands will be given attention through the rapid post flood assessment,’’ he said.

He called on governments of states affected by flood to buy and preserve food items such as garri from the farmers who now sold them cheap because of the effect of flood.

The head of emergency operation centre said such foodstuff could be resold to the farmers when the flood subsided.

He commended the state Ministry of Special Duties for its support to the IDPs.

“I also commend the Joint Task Force (JTF) whose presence here has enabled us to carry out this task without being attacked like we experienced in some areas,’’ he said.

Mr Eric Amabibi, a staff of the ministry, who represented the Commissioner at the occasion, commended NEMA for effective distribution of the relief items.

“The Ministry is basically here to ensure that the materials are distributed accurately. With what I have seen here today NEMA has done so well in its intervention in flood disaster.

“This is not only in terms of distribution of foods and other materials but also in distribution of medical items. I commended them for that,’’ he added.

Chief Emmanuel Dikio, the Paramount Ruler of Mbiama community, also commended NEMA for the intervention in the area.

Dikio urged government to proffer a lasting solution to flood menace in Rivers and empower the victims with skills and fund to start up life later.

NAN