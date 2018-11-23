Neither Atiku nor Buhari’ll give Igbo presidency – Mbazulike Amaechi

By Dennis Agbo

ENUGU—ELDER statesman and First Republic Aviation Minister, Chief Mbazukuike Amaechi, has advised Ndigbo not to be bouyed by the illusion that either President Mohammadu Buhari of the APC or Atiku Abubakar of the PDP can “dash” them presidency in 2023.

The Octogenarian, who spoke to Vanguard in reaction to the SGF, Boss Musterpha, statement that Igbo becoming President in 2023, would depend on their support for President Mohammadu Buhari’s re-election in 2019, also expressed worry over the level of dictatorship in the country now.

He called on the international community to wade into the human right abuse in the country.

Amaechi told Ndigbo that they would need tactical strategy to “take” Nigeria presidency and advised them to be wise in their plans.

While noting that Ndigbo had made pronouncement at Enugu on the issue of 2019 presidency, he said “My attitude is that anybody who will enthrone restructuring is the person Ndigbo must support. What is happening in Nigeria is baffling. The country is not in any state of emergency nor the southeast or any other area but I am worried about the high level of dictatorship; it is becoming alarming.

“I have always said that Presidency is not dashed, you have to work for it, plan for it, strategise to take it because it is not given. Buhari or Atiku will not give Ndigbo presidency. Nobody will give it to them except they work for it.”

Nigeria may cease to exist, PDP warns

In the same vain, the Peoples Democratic party has warned that unless God intervened in the country’s political overbearing, the people may as well kiss goodbye to the entity Nigeria.

National Vice Chairman of the party, Deacon Austin Umahi in his reaction Mustapha’s statement also agreed with Amaechi that power is not given, particularly on occasions where politicians really keep to promises.

Umahi said “I personally disagree with the position of SGF for some reasons. First and foremost as ordained man of God is that power belongs to God. No man can determine what happens tomorrow except God approves it. Secondly, as a student of Nigeria history, power is not dashed, moreover in rare cases do politicians respect agreement or promise .

“Thirdly, as zonal chairman of PDP in South East , the governors of PDP controlled states and National Assembly members in the zone have done very well to reverse the mind set of the easterners to vote otherwise, provided the election is allowed to be free and fair.

“Finally, Nigeria project is truly in the hand of God and except he steps in, further Nigeria may be history going by this trend . I call on all lover of continuous existence of Nigeria to pray more than ever before.”

I said it— Chekwas Okorie

In his own reaction, National leader of Igboezue cultural Advancement Initiative and National Chairman of the United Progressive Party, UPP, Chief Chekwas Okorie said that Mustapha’s statement has vindicated his recent stand that Ndigbo should support Buhari’s reelection to become attractive in being considered for 2023 presidency.

Okorie who had addressed a press conference in Enugu, yesterday, canvassing Igbo support for the President, said “This is a confirmation of my assertion today (yesterday). It is too late in the day for me to embark on anything that is in the best interest of Ndigbo.

He had said that it would be better for Ndigbo to have Buhari for the next four years than bear eight years that a new president will stay in power before ceeding Presidency to an Igbo.

“The political narrative must change for the better. We cannot continue to blame others for obviously self-inflicted injuries. In this political game, Ndigbo must move some of their leaders out of our unviable defensive wall to build up the mid-field and score vital goals. Time is now,” Okorie said.