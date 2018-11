It was a tale of different strokes for different Nigerian players at the weekend, as Wilfred Onyinyen Ndidi led the way in performances and game time for the country’s top stars, while Leon Aderemi Balogun was benched for the ninth straight match by Brighton Hove Albion.

While Balogun’s woes continued away to Cardiff City, as he watched proceedings from the bench for 90 minutes of his side’s 1-0 loss, Ndidi was on top of his game in a home fixture at King Power Stadium.

