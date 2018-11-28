NDE trains 50 in EBTS

By Deborah Pemu

The National Directorate of Employment, NDE, Lagos, has commenced another round of skill acquisition training for unemployed youths in Environmental Beautification Scheme, EBTS, under its Special Public Works, SPW, programme.

Speaking at the launch, Director General of NDE, Dr. Nasir Argungun, said 50 registered youths would undergo three months training in soft and hard landscaping, interlocking, tilling, P.O.P. design and horticulture.

Represented by Lagos State Coordinator of NDE, Mr. Adebowale Ologbenla, Argungun noted that horticulture business is simple and not capital intensive, with high financial rewards.

According to him, participants should be punctual and attentive during the course of their training, enjoining them to make the best use of the free Federal Government-facilitated training to develop themselves and be financially empowered.

Mrs Funmilayo Kila, representing the Director, Special Public Works Department, NDE Head Office, Abuja, charged the trainees to be humble, respectful and punctual, as inspectorate officers from NDE would visit training centres regularly.

The EBTS programme is a training scheme, among other training schemes and programmes, NDE is carrying out in line with its mandate to design and implement programmes to combat unemployment.