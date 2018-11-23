Nde begins agric training for 50 youths in Lagos

National Directorate of Employment, NDE, Lagos, has commenced its skill acquisition training in sustainable Agricultural Development Training Scheme, SADTS, targeted at 50 unemployed youths.

Speaking during the flag-off of the SADTS training scheme, Mr. Adebowale Ologbenla, Lagos State Coordinator of NDE, who represented the Director General, Dr. Nasir Argungun, disclosed that the SADTS programme, under the Rural Employment Promotion Programme of NDE, was designed to create sustainable employment for the unemployed and interested retirees, thereby reducing reliance on

few white collar jobs.



Ologbenla explained that it is in line with the Federal Government policy on employment generation and job creation among youths in particular, adding that the SADTS programme would expose participants to modern techniques in agricultural production.

Mrs Olumokun, a trainer and former beneficiary of NDE programme, explained that participants would be tutored in mechanised farming, while Mr. Jones, another past beneficiary, encouraged participants to take interest in the programme, which had been of great benefit to him.

Participants will be undergoing training in livestock production, crop production and business plan.