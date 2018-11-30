NCCE set to review curriculum of Colleges of Education

By Wole Mosadomi

Minna—National Commission for Colleges of Education, NCCE, plans to review the curriculum of colleges of education nationwide to reduce number of courses being offered by the students.

Provost of the Niger State College of Education, Minna, Professor Yakubu Muhammad Auna who disclosed this while answering questions from Journalists at the pre-convocation press briefing in Minna, yesterday said the issue had been exhaustively discussed between Provosts of colleges of education across the country and officials of the Federal Ministry of Education and that from the look of things, the new curriculum might be effective from the next academic session.

According to the Provost, “We have realized that the students are overloaded with courses and those that are not so relevant will be dropped and concentrate on the relevant ones so that they will be able to assimilate easily.

”Findings have shown that college of education students offer more courses than the university students and so, they are overloaded with courses. This is the reason why NCCE is reviewing the curriculum standard in order to reduce the number of courses presently being offered by the students.”

“By the time the new curriculum is out, the students will have course to smile as they will no longer be over burdened with irrelevant courses and the failure rate among the students will be reduced.”

It was learned that an average college of education student offers a minimum of 15 courses per semester and this development has increased the failure of courses by students.

On the forthcoming Convocation, Professor Auna said 15,333 students would be conferred with Nigeria Certificate of Education and awards on Saturday at the 27th combined Convocation ceremony coming up this Saturday.

According to him, 27 programmes of the college had been fully accreditation adding that the college would soon commence e-examinations as efforts are being made to rehabilitate the Computer based center (CBT).

.