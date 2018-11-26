NCC to run DBI as ICT innovation research hub

….Trains 50,000 participants under ADATI

By Emmanuel Elebeke

abuja—The Nigerian Communications Commission, NCC is to run the Digital Bridge Institute, DBI as ICT innovation and research hub.

This was part of recommendations made by Dr Ernest Ndukwe led panel during the formal presentation of the report of the expert group on the development of appropriate blueprint/curriculum for ICT Innovation Research Programmes in Nigeria held in Abuja over the weekend.

According to the panel, DBI when used as a catalyst for ICT innovation research programmes in the country will enhance skills acquisition, tech Start-Ups and the much needed job creation for the digital economy of today.

The panel also recommended sustainable funding for DBI from small portion of annual operating levy to be permanently earmarked for its operations but within a framework that ensures proper accountability.

They also recommended the creation and development of ICT hubs and innovation centres at specified locations across the country devoted to software development and engineering interbreeds that will be built on innovation and technology, stressing that ICT plays a vital role in developing internet driven and knowledge economy.

So far, the NCC said it has facilitated ICT training and development through the Digital Bridge Institute and has trained over 50,000 participants under the ADAPTI and other professional ICT courses and programmes since its inception.