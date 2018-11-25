NCC to crack down on service providers over masking of calls

By Dayo Johnson

AKURE—THE Nigerian Communication Commission, NCC, said it would soon crack down on service providers engaged in masking of calls.

NCC’s Director of Consumer Affairs Bureau, Mrs. Felicia Onwuegbuchlam said this during the 43rd edition of Consumer Town Hall meeting in Owo, Ondo State.

Onwuegbuchlam said: “There is a synergy between the Commission and security agencies in the country to put an end to masking of calls by service providers.”

Speaking through the Deputy Director, Consumer Affairs Bureau, Alhaji Ismail Adedigba said the Commission has been making efforts to put in place modern technology to unravel those behind the masked calls.

“The new technology would ensure the arrest of culprits behind masked calls, saying apart from solution to masked calls, the new technology would aid arrest of criminals committing crimes with their phones.

“This poses security threat and also deprives government of revenue.

“The town hall meeting was organised to educate telecom consumers and other stakeholders on contemporary issues generating interest in the industry and also to serve as a feedback mechanism for the commission in making regulatory intervention for the benefit of the consumers and the service providers.

“The telecom consumers are the target of all our activities which make them enjoy primary focus in terms of ensuring that they get good quality of service, value for money spent, timely and fair redress of complaints and protection from unwholesome practice of some service providers.”