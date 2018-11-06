NCC mulls new Code of Practice for internet communications

By Emmanuel Elebeke

abuja—Prof. Umar Danbatta, Executive Vice Chairman, Nigerian Communications Commission, NCC, said the commission is taking necessary steps to establish a Code of Practice to regulate the use of internet communications services in the country.

Danbatta, who was represented by, the Director, Legal and Regulatory Services Department, Mrs Yetunde Akinloye stated this at a public inquiry on the establishment of the Internet Industry Code of Practice.

According to him, the draft internet industry code of practice aimed at securing the country’s cyber space against imminent threats from cyber attackers has occasioned by the liberalization of the industry and the high rate of evolution in mobile telecommunication, which has led to an increase in the use and dependence on the solutions/services that ride on it.

He said the draft also aimed at considering other factors, including online child protection, privacy and data protection, objectionable content and traffic management practices.