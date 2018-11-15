NCC moves against counterfeit products

By Emmanuel Elebeke

ABUJA—The Nigerian Communications Commission, NCC yesterday renewed its resolve to eliminate substandard and counterfeit handsets and other telecommunication devices across the country.

The NCC’s Head of Zonal Operations Department, Helen Obi reiterated the commission’s resolve at the stakeholders’ sensitization workshop on the hazardous effect of non-type approved handsets and impact on quality of service held in Lafia, the Nasarawa State capital.

Obi, who was represented by Principal Manager of the department, Olatubosun Olakisola stated that the workshop was organised to sensitize telecommunication consumers, particularly mobile phone users on the hazardous effects of non-type approved handsets and the negative impact on quality of service.

He said it was in response to public concern regarding the proliferation of non-type approved handsets and other terminal equipment in Nigeria market which has far reaching consequences on the health, economy and environment that the Commission found it imperative to educate the general public on the menace of using non-type approved and substandard equipment.

As a responsible industry regulator, she said the commission was committed to ensure that the consumers were not shortchanged but enjoy their stake in the telecom industry.

“As part of our enlightenment programme, we are here on a sensitization program to sensitize the public on the hazardous effects of noy-type approved devices and its impacts.

“We have a data base where the public can assess all type-approved handsets. We are talking about quality of service. Some of these handsets have to work with the network. We are talking about safety, protection to the network, protection of general public from all these dangerous equipments.”