NBTE ranks Delta Polytechnic, Otefe-Oghara, 7th nationwide

By Elizabeth Uwandu

OGHARA—The National Board for Technical Education, NBTE, has ranked Delta State Polytechnic, Otefe-Oghara, as the seventh best state polytechnic in the country and the first in Delta State in its recent ranking of polytechnics in Nigeria.

Imo PDP chieftain murdered

Rector of the institution, Prof. Emmanuel Ogujor, who disclosed this in a chat with newsmen in Oghara, said this is the first time the polytechnic has received such ranking from NBTE since its establishment.

ASUU decries detention of Bauchi chapter chairman

He thanked NBTE for honour and dedicated the ranking to the polytechnic’s visitor, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, the Governing Council, management, staff, students of the polytechnic.

13yrs Ogbaje dies of VVF as suspect Lecturer escapes lynching by women in court premises

According to Prof. Ogujor, the NBTE rating is in recognition of the extraordinary efforts and commitment by stakeholders in encouraging and strengthening excellence in the polytechnic’s general administration, teaching and learning as well as repositioning of the polytechnic to excel in its core mandate: “Technology for Entrepreneurship.”