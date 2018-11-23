NBS says bus journey fare up by N8.73 in October

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) says the average fare paid by commuters for bus journey within cities in the country increased by N8.73 from N185.47 in September to N193.21 in October.

The bureau said this in its Transport Fare Watch October report released in Abuja on Friday.

According to the report, the fare increased by 4.18 per cent month-on-month and 50.31 per cent year-on-year.

It noted that states with highest bus journey fare within cities were Abuja, FCT N400; Cross River N325.71;

and Abia N275.

It also named the states with lowest bus journey fare within cities to include Rivers N133.85; Anambra N104;

and Bauchi N120.

According to the bureau, the average fare paid by commuters for intercity bus journey increased from N1,813.77 in September to N1,818.12 in October.

It said that the average fare for intercity increased by 0.24 per cent month-on-month and increased by 19.60 per cent year-on-year.

“States with highest intercity bus journey fare were Abuja FCT N4,666.67; Adamawa N3,328.57; and Borno N2,800.

“Also, states with lowest bus journey fare within city were Bayelsa N1,233.33; Enugu N1,177.50; and Bauchi N1,157.14.’’

According to NBS, transport fare watch report for October covers categories such as bus journey within the city per drop, constant route, bus journey intercity, state route and charge per person.

It also covered air fare charge for specified routes single journey; journey by motorcycle (Okada) per drop; and water way passenger transport.