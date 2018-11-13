NAWOJ donates warm clothing to displaced children in Plateau

The Nigeria Association of Women Journalist (NAWOJ) Plateau chapter, has donated warm clothing to children taking refuge at the Geoscience Internally Displaced Persons Camp, Jos.

Mrs Jennifer Yerima, the Chairperson of NAWOJ in Plateau made the donation on Tuesday in Jos.

He said that the gesture was done to ensure that the displaced children were kept warm with the onset of the harmattan.

The chairperson said the association had also collaborated with the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) Plateau chapter to sensitise the people on the importance of keeping warm.

This she said necessary, especially with the children and the elderly.

Earlier, Dr Titus Dajel, State Chairman of the NMA stressed the importance of sensitising parents on the need to keep the children warm, with the onset of the harmattan .

He said cold weather could cause respiratory diseases such as cough, catarrh, sore throat bronchitis and pneumonia which would be fatal, if not detected early.

Dajel also said symptoms of pneumonia were fatigue, chest pain when breathing or coughing, fever, cough which produced phlegm (greenish or yellowish mucus), sweating and shaking chills.

He urged people at the camp to report to the NMA, if any child presents with any of the symptoms for prompt medical intervention.

Mrs Simi Bot, one of the mothers at the camp, thanked the association for the gesture saying that it would go a long way in ensuring that the children in the camp were kept warm.

Newsmen report that items donated include: head warmers, sweaters, jackets, leggings, stockings, pantyhose and mittens.

NAN