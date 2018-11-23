Nawair-ud-Deen commissions 34-yr-old Mosque project

It’s God’s time, says Sultan, warns Muslims against division

Oloyede, Babalola, others speak

By Daud Olatunji

Sultan of Sokoto, Dr Sa’ad Abubakar has enjoined Nigerian Muslims to shun any act of division, saying the ummah’s togetherness over the years has paid off.

He spoke during the commissioning of the Nawair-Ud-Deen Society of Nigeria’s National Central Mosque in Abeokuta, Ogun State, recently.

The foundation of the mosque was to have been laid 34 years ago, but the completion dragged on due to paucity of fund.

Sultan Abubakar said there should not be discrimination against any Muslim irrespective of different Islamic organizations they belong.

“As Muslims, we should belong to all the Muslim organisations. There should not be any division or any discrepancies because we are Muslims first before any other thing.

“And that’s what we have been preaching in the last 12 years. Alhamdulilahi, we have come a long way and we have seen the result of our being united as brothers and sisters in Islam.

“I want to thank all of you who contributed to this project since its foundation was laid 34 years ago. This mosque would not have been completed before now because this is the time Almighty Allah said it was going to be completed.”

He commended the resilience and commitment of the leadership of the society to have completed the project.

The State Governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, Speaker of Ogun State House of Assembly, Suraj Adekunbi, the Registrar of Joint Admission Matriculation Board (JAMB), Prof Ishaq Oloyede were among prominent personalities who graced the occasion.

Others are, a member representing Egbado South and Ipokia Federal Constituency, Adekunle Akinlade, President of Muslim Ummah of South West Nigeria (MUSWEN), Alhaji Sakariyau Babalola, the Chief Imam of Egbaland, Alhaji Liadi Orunsolu.

Also speaking, Amosun appealed to the people of the state to shun any act that could jeopardise peace in the state.

The governor who appreciated Muslims, especially, leaders and members of the Society who established and sustained the society since 79 years ago, urged them to sustain the tempo.

He praised the leadership of Nawair-ud-Deen for the completion of the mosque.

In his own speech, Prof Ishaq Oloyede enjoined members of the society to bequeath on their children teachings of Islamic knowledge and values with a view to sustaining the religion.

He emphasised that only children with sound Islamic knowledge, moral and values could maintain such a sprawling mosque.

On his part, the Chairman of the occasion, Alhaji Sakariyau Babalola who is the Deputy President-General, Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), said the society has contributed and lifted the “public perception of Muslims in Yorubaland.”

The President of the society, Alhaji Rasak Oladejo attributed the successful completion of the mosque to the “immense contribution in cash and kind from friends and members of the society.”