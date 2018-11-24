National Industrial Council is tackling challenges of manufacturers — Enelama

The Nigeria Industrial Policy and Competitiveness Advisory Council (Industrial Council) inaugurated last year to accelerate industrialization in the country is gaining increasing acceptability, the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment insists.

Its minister, Dr. Okechukwu Enelamah, who is one of Vice Chairmen of the Industrial Council, says the Council is implementing critical interventions at the highest levels. He says that some manufacturers are already feeling the impact.

He said: “The council’s mandate is to assist the government in formulating policies and strategies that will enhance the performance of the industrial sector through partnerships with the private sector.”

Membership of this public-private sector partnership include: VP Yemi Osinbajo (Chairman);Dr. Enelamah (Vice-Chairman, Public Sector)

Minister of State, Industry, Trade and Investment, Mrs. Aisha Abubakar (Alternate Vice-Chairman, Public Sector);Alhaji Aliko Dangote (Vice-Chairman, Private Sector); and Atedo Peterside (Alternate Vice-Chairman, Private Sector).

There are nine other members from the public sector and 21 members from the private sector; with Edirin Akemu as the Programme Co-ordinator.

At the inauguration of the Council last year, Vice President Osinbajo said its duty was not just patriotic but also one to enable Nigerians to create livelihoods for themselves.

“It is not just a patriotic duty but one that will give our country a real chance to be globally competitive in business and commerce. The Council is important because we acknowledged that partnering with the private sector is a key enabler for achieving our industrialisation targets”

The Industrial Council is focused on six thematic areas; each area is driven by a sub-committee with members from the public and private sectors. The areas are Critical Infrastructure; Skills & Capacity Building, Policy & Regulation, Trade & Market Access, Financing and Engagement with State Governments.

A high-level overview of the Council’s initiatives include the following:

Fight against smuggling:

This intervention is aimed at implementing initiatives to minimize smuggling by 50 per cent in the short to medium terms. The proposed anti-smuggling initiatives and recommendations have been approved by the Federal Executive Council and President Muhammadu Buhari.

Trade and Markets

The key objectives are to implement initiatives to improve access to Nigeria’s priority markets; drive 30-40 per cent increase in ICT exports; increase foreign earnings by $1bn – $4bn annually from agro-allied businesses and create 475,000 jobs.

The initiatives on which work is progressing include:

Establishment of an ICT cluster

Addressing issues in the cotton, textiles and garment sector; as well as those in the agro-allied sector; and heavy metals.

Review and renegotiate Nigeria’s trade agreements with priority markets.

Skills and Capacity Building

This involves implementation of initiatives to bridge the gap between the skills demanded by industry and supply by Nigerian education institutions in maintenance, technology and the sugar sub-sectors.

Specifically, a one year apprenticeship programme is to be established in each of the three sectors. Already, the terms of reference with Siemens Professional Education on setting up a vocational training centre has been finalized for the maintenance programme.

Under the sugar programme, the Nigerian Sugar Development Council has entered into partnership with the Mauritius Sugar Institute for the establishment of a Sugar Academy.

Critical Infrastructure

The Industrial Council is identifying and implementing project initiatives to differentiate, accelerate and boost power supply to industries; improve broadband penetration and road access to areas which benefit the Nigerian business community as a whole.

Citing the enthusiasm and energy of Council members and the results of their collaboration, Akemu believes “this is the best catalytic intervention in the industrial sector of the economy in recent times. The partnership is working well and although we may not be where we wish to be, we see our targets clearly.”

On his part, Enelamah says “:I believe that those things we are doing are producing results. Although there is still a work to be done, if you talk to manufacturers they’ll tell you they’re already seeing signs.”

A Lagos –based manufacturer who does not want to be named is happy about the Council’s interventions. “That is why some of us travel from various parts of the country to attend meetings in Abuja.” He says. “It is not a talk-shop.”