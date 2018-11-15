Nasarawa Agric College sacks Registrar, Bursar

By David Odama

LAFIA—THE Governing Council of Nasarawa State College of Agriculture has sacked two of its principal officers: Registrar, David Musha, and Bursar, John Adara.

“The affected officers have been directed to proceed on terminal leave with immediate effect,” a statement by the college said.

Meanwhile, Emmanuel Ari and Naomi Jatau have been appointed to act as Registrar and Bursar, pending the appointment of substantive officers that would replace the sacked officers.

According to the statement in Lafia by the college’s Provost, Yahaya Musa, the sack of the officers was approved at the 52nd regular meeting of the council.

Attempts to establish the reasons for the council’s action were unseuccessful.