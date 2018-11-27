Napoli ‘idiots’ if they fail to reach Champions League last-16

Napoli coach Carlo Ancelotti said on Tuesday his side would be stupid if they did not make it to the Champions League knock-out rounds.

“At this stage, if we don’t qualify, we’re proper idiots. Yes, idiots,” the three-time European Cup winning boss said.

The Serie A club are second in their group behind Liverpool on goal difference and a point ahead of French champions Paris Saint-Germain.

The Italians are unbeaten in this year’s competition and welcome fourth placed Red Star Belgrade on Wednesday before travelling to Anfield in December.

Four points from both ties would clinch a top-two spot and a place in the last 16 for Ancelotti’s outfit.

“We’re in a very good position in the group which seemed to be almost impossible (at the start of the tournament). All we’re missing is the cherry on the top of the cake which we can get with our final two matches,” he added.