Name National Construction Institute after Anenih, Senate urges FG

ABUJA—THE Senate, yesterday, called on the Federal Government to name the National Institute of Construction Technology and Management, Uromi, Edo State after the late Minister of Works, Chief Tony Anenih.

The Senate has also urged the government to accord him all the official burial rites due to a national figure, who served the country diligently.

The Upper Chamber also observed a minute silence in his honour, just as it also resolved to send a high powered delegation to pay a condolence visit to his family in Abuja and Uromi, and the government of Edo State.

The resolutions of the Senate were sequel to a motion by Senator Clifford Ordia, PDP, Edo Central entitled, “Demise of Chief Dr. Tony Okhakon Anenih CFR: The Iyasele (The Prime Minister) of Esan People”

Presenting the motion, Senator Ordia informed the Senate that Anenih, according to his family, died on October 28 at the age of 85years.

The lawmaker said: “Anenih was not only a loving husband and consummate father of all, he was a bridge builder, a detribalized Nigerian with uncommon courage, vision and capacity to deliver on promises.

“He was kind, truthful and above all very generous. He was never tired of giving either in cash or kind.

Others, who contributed to the motion like the Deputy Senate President, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, Senators Biodun Olujimi, Matthew Urhoghide, Binta Masi-Garba, and Danjuma Goje described Anenih as a democrat.

In his remarks, the Senate President, Bukola Saraki, described the deceased as a great man who served the country diligently, adding that he deserved to be honoured.