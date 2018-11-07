Naira up to N363.58/$ in I&E window

By Elizabeth Adegbesan

The Naira, yesterday, depreciated to N363.58 per dollar in the Investors and Exporters (I&E) window due to a 64 percent decline in the volume of dollars traded.

Data from FMDQ showed that the indicative exchange rate for the window rose to N363.58 per dollar yesterday from N363.54 per dollar on Tuesday, translating to four kobo depreciation of the naira.

The volume of dollars (turnover) traded yesterday in the window dropped marginally by 64 percent to $82.20 million from $228.80 million on Tuesday.

However, the naira yesterday was stable at N360.5 per dollar in the parallel market.