Naira stable at N364 in parallel market

On 12:15 amIn Business, News by adekunleComments

By Elizabeth Adegbesan
The Naira, yesterday, was stable at N364 per dollar in the parallel market.

Meanwhile, the naira yesterday appreciated by seven kobo in the  Investors and Exporters (I&E) window due to a 189 percent increase in the volume of dollars traded.

Data from FMDQ showed that the indicative exchange rate for the window dropped to N364.15 per dollar yesterday from N364.22 per dollar on Tuesday, translating to seven kobo appreciation of the naira.

The volume of dollars (turnover) traded yesterday in the window rose by 189 percent to $390.15million from $134.90 million on Tuesday.

