Naira depreciates to N364 in parallel market

By Elizabeth Adegbesan

The Naira, yesterday, depreciated to N364 per dollar in the parallel market. According to naijabdcs.com, the live exchange rate platform of the Association of Bureaux De Change Operators of Nigeria (ABCON), the parallel market exchange rose to N364 per dollar from N363 per dollar on Monday, indicating one naira depreciation of the naira.

Similarly, the naira yesterday depreciated by 37 kobo in the Investors and Exporters (I&E) window due to an eight percent decline in the volume of dollars traded.

Data from FMDQ showed that the indicative exchange rate for the window rose to N364.22 per dollar yesterday from N363.85 per dollar on Monday, translating to 37 kobo depreciation of the naira.

The volume of dollars (turnover) traded yesterday in the window drop by eight percent to $134.90 million from $147.30 million on Monday.