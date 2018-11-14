Naira depreciates to N361.5/$ in parallel market

By Elizabeth Adegbesan

The Naira, yesterday, depreciated to N361.5 per dollar in the parallel market.

According to naijabdcs.com, the live exchange rate platform of the Association of Bureaux De Change Operators of Nigeria (ABCON), the parallel market exchange rose to N361.5 per dollar from N361 per dollar on Tuesday, indicating 50 kobo depreciation of the naira.

Similarly, the naira yesterday depreciated by 53 kobo in the Investors and Exporters (I&E) window even as the volume of dollars traded (turnover) rose by 15 percent.



Data from FMDQ showed that the indicative exchange rate for the window rose to N364.24 per dollar yesterday from N363.71 per dollar on Tuesday, translating to 53 kobo depreciation of the naira.

The volume of dollars (turnover) traded yesterday in the window rose by 15 percent to $169.98 million from $147.41 million on Tuesday.