Naira appreciates to N364.10 in I&E window

THE Naira, yesterday, appreciated to N364.10 in the Investors and Exporters (I&E) window due to an eight percent rise in the volume of dollars traded. Data from FMDQ showed that the indicative exchange rate for the window dropped to N364.10 per dollar yesterday from N364.26 per dollar on Tuesday , translating to 16 kobo appreciation of the naira.

The volume of dollars (turnover) traded yesterday in the window rose by eight percent to $374.58 million from $348.02 million on Wednesday.

However, the naira yesterday was stable at N362.5 per dollar in the parallel market.