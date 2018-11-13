Naira appreciates to N363.71/$ in I&E window

By Elizabeth Adegbesan

The Naira, yesterday, appreciated to N363.71 per dollar in the Investors and Exporters (I&E) window even as the volume of dollars traded (turnover) rose by 65 percent.

Data from FMDQ showed that the indicative exchange rate for the window dropped to N363.71 per dollar yesterday from N363.89 per dollar on Monday, translating to 18 kobo appreciation of the naira.

The volume of dollars (turnover) traded yesterday in the window rose by 65 percent to $147.41 million from $89.23 million on Monday.

However, the naira yesterday was stable at N361 per dollar in the parallel market.