Naira appreciates against dollar at investors’ window

The Naira on Thursday appreciated against the dollar at the investor’s window, exchanging at N363.90 to the dollar and stronger than N364.23 posted on Wednesday.

Market turnover at the window stood at 169.98 million dollars.

At the parallel market, the naira was sold at N362.5, while the Pound Sterling and the Euro closed at N477.5 and N417 respectively.

Trading at the Bureau De Change (BDC) window saw the Naira closed at N360 to the dollar, while the Pound Sterling and the Euro closed at N477.5 and N417, respectively.

Traders said the demand for the dollar was high at the close of trading.