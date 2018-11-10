NAHCO gets new chairman, non-Executive Director

The Nigerian Aviation Handling Company Plc (nahco aviance) has announced the appointment of Mr. Sehinde Fadeni Oladapo as its Chairman, Board of Directors. Oladapo takes over from Arc Usman Arabi Bello, who resigned from the position on Thursday, October 25, 2018.

In a notice sent to the Nigerian Stock Exchange, (NSE), the Company stated that the appointment of Mr. Oladapo, who is the founder and Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of GMT Energy Resources Limited, took effect on October 25, 2018.

In the other appointments, the Company announced Mr. Salam Taofeeq Oluwatoyin as Non-Executive Director. Oluwatoyin takes over the seat vacated by Mr. Ahmed T. Uwais on the board.