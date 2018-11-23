NACC holds 2018 annual dinner dance, inauguration on Dec 11

By Naomi Uzor

The Nigerian-American Chamber of Commerce (NACC) has fixed Friday, December 11 for its 2018 Annual Dinner Dance and Inauguration of its 18th President, Otunba Oluwatoyin Akomolafe.

The Communications Executive, NACC, Mr. Ebuka Ugochukwu said the Dinner Dance would present an opportunity for members of the Chamber and invited guests to interact in a relaxing environment, while networking and discussing initiatives to further encourage cross border trade and investment. He disclosed that the event will be held at Lagos Continental.

According to him, “NACC is the first and oldest bilateral chamber of commerce in Nigeria and for more than 58 years on, the NACC has grown into a dynamic organization. It stands as a pillar of the relationship between the United States of America and Nigeria, serving as an important catalyst in bringing together people and ideals to bolster bilateral commercial relations between Nigeria and the United States.”