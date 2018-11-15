N5.8bn scam: Fani-Kayode questions Osinbajo’s pastoral calling

By Dirisu Yakubu

ABUJA- Former Minister of Aviation and a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode has tasked Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo to come clean on the alleged diversion of the sum of N5.8 billion under his watch as Acting President.



In a statement made available to journalists Wednesday, the Cambridge-trained lawyer urged the Vice President to stop hiding under the clock of pastorship, adding that visiting markets would not make him popular among the people

“No matter how hard he tries to make it look as if it is no big deal and no matter how much he ignores it and tries to brush it under the carpet, the 5.8 billion naira scandal in which the House of Representatives have indicted Vice President Yemi Osinbajo for diversion, misapplication and misappropiation will not go away.

“No matter how much he tries to wash himself with his self-righteous soap and brush, the filthy stench of corruption and abuse of office will never leave him.

“No matter how many open markets he visits in a blaze of publicity and in a desperate attempt to prove that he is a man of the people, the bloated flies that customarily trail garbage, open sewers and rejected goods will continue to follow him and raise fundamental questions about his infantile claim to holiness, infallibility and sainthood,” he wrote.

Faulting claims in some quarters that the nation’s number two man couldn’t have anything to do with the alleged graft because of his clerical inclinations, the PDP chieftain said nothing could be farther from the truth.

He continued: “Some have erroneously argued that Osinbajo could not have stolen the N5.8 billion or indulged in any form of wrongdoing because he is a Pastor.

“They also claim that the grievous, unproven and outrageous allegations that he has made against President Goodluck Jonathan, President Olusegun Obasanjo, the late President Umaru Yar’adua and indeed every single PDP-controlled federal government that was in power over the 16 years before our nation was afflicted with the Buhari plague and APC contagion three years ago must also be true, again because he is a Pastor.

“On both counts this is not only an intellectually lazy contention but it is also pure hogwash. I say this because Osinbajo is far from being what many think he is. His conduct over the last three years has proved that conclusively.

“As far as I am concerned he is a pastor only in name. In my view he is not a pastor but an eager accomplice, common sidekick and ever-ready man-Friday to the most hated, despised, compromised, dishonest, brutal, divisive, incompetent, cruel and evil dictator that Nigeria has ever known.

“I say this because no real pastor would do what he has done over the last three years and neither would any tolerate or participate in the evil that his boss and their government have unleashed on the Nigerian people since they came to power.

Osinbajo

“Pastors see evil for what it is and fight it openly. Failing that they at least shun and condemn it. They certainly do not espouse it, enjoy it, wallow in it, encourage it, support it and thrive in its commission.

“The truth is that it irritates me to no end when some refer to Vice President Yemi Osinbajo as a Pastor. It is like referring to Judas Iscariot as a disciple of Jesus Christ or Rasputin as the Pope.

“The Bible says “thou shall know them by their fruits”. It says the devil presents itself as an angel of light. It speaks of wolves in sheep’s clothing. It talks about “shepherds that feed on the carcasses of their own flock”.

He further painted the portrait of a pastor, warning people to be wary of referring to everyone with the appellation.

“When you speak of pastors, you are referring to holy and selfless men who lift up, inspire and encourage others, who are filled with compassion and love, who are called to ministry by the Living God and who are deeply courageous and strong.

“These are tried and tested men and women who are filled with the power of the Holy Spirit and the light of God. These are men and women that are driven by the quest for righteousness, justice and equity and who have no fear of tyrants, bullies or the agents of the devil.

“When we talk about pastors, we are talking about men and women like the late Bishop Ajayi Crowther, the late Archbishop Benson Idahosa, the late Apostle Ayo Babalola, the late Rev. Timothy Obadare, Bishop David Oyedepo, Prophet T.B. Joshua, Pastor Paul Adefarasin, Pastor David Ibiyeomie, Dr. Paul Enenche, Bishop David Abioye, Bishop Mike Okonkwo, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, Apostle Samson Suleiman, Dr. B.O. Ezekiel, Pastor Ayo Oritsejafor, Rev. Samson Ayokunle, Dr. Daniel Olukoya, Bishop Matthew Hassan Kukah, Archbishop Jasper Akinola, Bishop Emmanuel Gbonigi, Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams, Prophet Emmanuel Kobe, Pastor Rhoda Awiliki, Pastor Solomon Kayode Anjorin, Pastor Bayo Oladeji, Dr. Israel Akonji, Pastor Emmanuel Omata and so many others.”

“When we talk about pastors, we are talking about those that we revere, love and admire and not those that are only pastor in name,” he added.