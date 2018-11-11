N33BILLION FRAUD ALLEGATION: PDP takes on VP Osinbajo

By Dirisu Yakubu

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has asked Vice President Yemi Osinbajo to stop sermonizing and parading himself like a saint until he clears the air on the N33 billion fraud allegation by the House of Representatives.

The party said the Vice President owes it as a personal moral burden, both as a preacher and professor of law, to directly explain how the fund meant for the wellbeing of Nigerians suffering in the North-East was mismanaged, instead of the lame attempts to dismiss the allegation and divert public attention from the scandal.

In a statement by its spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan, yesterday, the PDP said, “Nigerians were thoroughly appalled to learn, from the House of Representatives, how Prof. Osinbajo, as Acting President, in June 2017, unilaterally pulled N5.8 billion from the Consolidated Revenue Fund of the Federation, purportedly for emergency intervention on food in the North- East, which has now turned scandalous.

“Professor Osinbajo should explain how, according to findings by the House of Representatives, all the six states of the North-East failed to receive the emergency intervention for food security, for which a major part of the money was claimed to have been expended under his direct supervision as Chairman of the Board of the National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA.

“What has Professor Osinbajo to say on the revelation at the public hearing conducted by the House of Representatives that there was no evidence the World Food Programme, WFP, received the 5000 metric tons of rice, which NEMA claimed to have bought and donated to WFP for distribution to victims of insurgency in the region?

“What has our Vice President to say to the report indicating that four of the companies that supplied food items to the region financed their projects through N2bn they each received as loan from the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN?”